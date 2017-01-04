Iraqi forces press gains against ISIS in eastern Mosul

Iraqi forces pressed gains against ISIS militants in eastern Mosul Wednesday and have retaken two more districts, security sources said, with thousands more civilians fleeing the fighting.



The U.N. refugee agency has said 125,568 people have been displaced from Mosul, a city of about 1.5 million, and more than 13,000 of those have fled in the five days since the U.S.-led coalition renewed an offensive that had stalled for weeks.



Counter-terrorism units pushed into eastern Mosul in October but regular army troops tasked with advancing from the north and south made slower progress and the operation stalled.



After redeploying forces, Iraqi forces have been advancing on three fronts towards the Tigris river that bisects Mosul, in a second phase of the offensive.

...