Tunisia dismantles 'terrorist cell' in growing crackdown

Tunisian security forces have dismantled a 13-member "terrorist cell" that was funneling young recruits to extremist groups, authorities said Wednesday, as part of a growing crackdown on extremists.



It was the seventh announcement in less than a week of arrests of alleged "terrorists" in Tunisia, which has detained more than 70 people in a widening crackdown on extremists since Dec. 25 .



Tunisia's government said last week that it had jailed or closely monitored 800 extremistswho had returned from foreign battlefields.

