Iranian activist ends hunger strike after wife released

Arash Sadeghi, who is serving 15 years in prison on charges of conspiracy, publishing false information and propaganda against the regime, launched the hunger strike in protest at his wife's prison conditions.



The couple's lawyer Amir Raeisian said Sadeghi had given up the hunger strike after authorities agreed Tuesday to grant Iraee temporary leave from prison.



Speaking to the judiciary-linked Mizan website, Tehran's chief prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi Wednesday confirmed the temporary release and the end to Sadeghi's hunger strike.



Sadeghi's hunger strike attracted tremendous attention among social media users and high-ranking reformist officials.



Shariati is serving a five-year sentence for protesting outside parliament against acid attacks on women and has been on hunger strike for 65 days, Motahari wrote.

