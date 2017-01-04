Saudi online storm over reality TV 'porn'

A Saudi television channel apologized Wednesday after a reality show in the strict Islamic kingdom featured a scene that critics denounced as "pornographic".



One stood closely behind another, held the man's hips, and seemed to mimic a sexual act.



Social media users created an online storm over the scene from the show called "Increase Your Credit".



With the hashtag "Pornographic scene on Bedaya channel," they called for punishment of the "molester" and for the closure of the channel which was founded in 2005 .

