Turkey PM heading to Iraq to ease tensions

Turkey's prime minister will this week pay a critical visit to Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, after tensions soared to unprecedented levels ahead of the operation to recapture Mosul.



Ankara has been concerned over the role of Shiite pro-Tehran militia in the operation to take the majority Sunni second city of Iraq from ISIS.



Ankara has been largely left on the sidelines in the Mosul operation and the tensions led to a bitter public spat between Erdogan and Iraqi Premier Haider al-Abadi.



Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said earlier this week that a "new era" was starting in Turkey's relationship with Iraq's leaders.

...