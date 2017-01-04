Netanyahu wants pardon for Israeli soldier in manslaughter case

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he favors a pardon for an Israeli soldier convicted Thursday of manslaughter for shooting dead a Palestinian assailant as he lay wounded.



It prompted intense political debate, with Netanyahu making waves when he called Azaria's father to express his sympathy.



Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's office issued a statement shortly after Wednesday's court ruling, advising that any talk of a pardon was premature.



Sentencing is expected at a later date for the 20-year-old French-Israeli sergeant.

...