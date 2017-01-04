Egypt arrests four in connection with church bombing, death toll rises

Egyptian police have arrested four people in connection with the bombing that killed dozens of Christians at Cairo's Coptic Christian cathedral last month, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.



ISISclaimed responsibility for the bombing and threatened more attacks against Christians but Egypt has sought to link the attack to the Muslim Brotherhood.



The Brotherhood has condemned the attack and accused Sisi's administration of failing to protect the church.



Orthodox Copts, who comprise about 10 percent of Egypt's 90 million people, are the Middle East's largest Christian community.

...