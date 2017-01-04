US ready to help Turkish forces in Syria

The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS is prepared to support Turkish forces battling the fighters in northern Syria, a U.S. military official said Wednesday.



Coalition aircraft did make a show of force last week near Al-Bab at the request of Turkish forces but did not fire any weapons.



The Americans supported the first part of the Turkish offensive in Syria in mid-2016 .



Neither the coalition nor Turkey have said why the coalition stopped supporting Turkish forces in Syria as they did at the start of the Turkish offensive in August.

