Turkey warns truce violations put Syria talks in jeopardy

Turkey warned Wednesday that repeated cease-fire violations by Syrian government forces threaten to derail peace talks scheduled for later this month.



The Syrian government troops and allied militias have pressed an offensive to take the Barada Valley, the main source of water to the capital, from the rebels – despite a cease-fire agreement signed shortly before the new year.



Tuesday, the government brought reinforcements to the area, the Observatory said.



The cease-fire declared last week between the government and the opposition was supposed to prepare the way for the talks in Astana, in what would be the first substantial diplomatic movement toward ending Syria's conflict in nearly a year.



The group reported that 11 civilians were killed from fighting in areas contested by the government and rebels since the truce started five days ago – a dramatic decrease compared to earlier fatality rates.



Wednesday, U.S. Col. John Dorrian said support would be offered.

...