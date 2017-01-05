Turkey identifies gunman, makes new arrests

Turkey said Wednesday it had identified the gunman behind the New Year's Eve massacre on an elite Istanbul nightclub that killed 39, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the attack aimed to polarize Turkish society.



At least 36 people have now been detained in the probe, but the gunman himself remains on the run after slipping into the night following the attack.



Turkey's European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said the attack was carried out in an "extremely professional way" and that the assailant appeared to have received training in the Middle East.



In the western city of Izmir, at least 20 people including 11 women were taken into custody as part of the investigation into the attack, Anadolu reported.

...