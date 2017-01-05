Turkey makes new arrests over attack, tightens borders

Police Thursday conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman that killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex in the city's outskirts, the state-run news agency reported.



A group of about 20 suspects were detained Wednesday in a police operation in Izmir, western Turkey. Anadolu said the suspects are from the largely Muslim Russian republic of Dagestan, as well as members of China's Muslim Uighur minority and from Syria. They are thought to have lived with the gunman in an alleged ISIS cell house in the central Turkish city of Konya, the agency reported.

