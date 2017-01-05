Clashes near Damascus despite Syria truce

Syrian pro-government forces clashed with rebels around the main water source for Damascus Thursday, activists said, threatening a fragile ceasefire as it entered its seventh day.



The government says forces in Wadi Barada include former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front, previously known as Al-Nusra Front, which Moscow and Damascus say is excluded from the ceasefire.



Government forces late Wednesday also bombed several parts of rebel-held Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, while government and loyalist forces battled Islamist militants there, the Observatory said.

...