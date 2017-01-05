Arrests after threats over Israeli soldier's conviction

The judges found Sergeant Elor Azaria, 20, guilty of the charge Wednesday, and supporters have set up several Facebook pages urging Israel's president to pardon him.



A military security detail was assigned to the judges Wednesday, when several hundred far-right supporters of Azaria clashed with police outside the Tel Aviv military base as the verdict was being read out.



Ten months ago, Azaria was an army medic serving in the city of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, when two Palestinians stabbed a fellow soldier.



A poll published Wednesday by Israel's Channel 2 television showed that 67 percent of respondents favor a pardon for Azaria.

