U.S., European weapons used to commit war crimes in Iraq: Amnesty

Militias fighting alongside Iraqi troops against ISIS are committing war crimes using weapons provided to the Iraqi military by the United States, Europe, Russia and Iran, Amnesty International said Thursday.



The rights group said that predominantly Shi'ite Muslim militias, known collective as the Hashid Shaabi, were using weapons from Iraqi military stockpiles to commit war crimes including enforced disappearances, torture and summary killings.



Iraqi and Western officials have expressed serious concerns about the government's ability to bring the Shi'ite militias under greater control.



States wishing to sell arms to Iraq should ensure strict measures to ensure weapons will not be used by militias to violate human rights, he added.

