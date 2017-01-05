Turkey says Istanbul nightclub attacker probably Uighur

The man who killed 39 people in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day is probably an ethnic Uighur and Turkish security services now know where he might be hiding, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said Thursday.



It was not immediately clear how many people were detained in Selimpasa Thursday, but at least 36 people have been held since the attack, according to media reports Wednesday.



The nightclub attack in Istanbul's upscale Ortakoy district on the shore of the Bosphorus followed a failed coup in July and a series of attacks by radical Islamist and Kurdish militants which have shaken NATO member Turkey over the last year.

