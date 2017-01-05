Bahrain, reversing reform, restores arrest powers to spies

Bahrain announced Thursday that it has restored the power of its domestic spy service to make some arrests, reversing a key reform recommended in the wake of the crackdown that followed the country's 2011 Arab Spring protests.



The decree affecting its National Security Agency comes as Bahrain is in the midst of a renewed clampdown on dissent.



Limiting the agency's powers was a main recommendation made by the Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry, which investigated the 2011 protests and subsequent crackdown. Another royal decree after the protests stripped the agency of its arrest powers.

...