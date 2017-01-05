France 'not planning' Israeli-Palestinian UN resolution

France is not secretly planning a U.N. Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after a major conference in Paris this month, the president of the French Senate said Thursday.



Speaking to the press in Jerusalem at the end of a four-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Larcher said that many Israeli interlocutors had expressed fear France would try to translate the outcome of the conference into a U.N. resolution.



On Dec. 23, the U.N. Security Council for the first time since 1979 condemned Israeli settlement of occupied Palestinian territory.

