Israeli Arab lawmaker to be indicted in phone smuggling case

Israel's attorney general has given his approval for an indictment against an Arab Israeli lawmaker accused of smuggling mobile phones to Palestinian prisoners, the justice ministry said Thursday.



Basel Ghattas of the Joint List, a coalition of Arab Israeli parties, was detained last month and has been under house arrest since Dec. 27 until a court released him from house arrest later Thursday.



Israeli media have reported that 12 mobile phones were found on two separate prisoners in searches after the 60-year-old parliament member visited.

