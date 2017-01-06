Hope and fear, as U.S. Gulf allies look to Trump

U.S. Gulf allies are looking at Donald Trump to tilt Washington in their favor, analysts say, but fear a dangerous void if the incoming president goes so far as to tear up the Iran nuclear deal. Still fuming after the nuclear agreement was brokered over their objections, Saudi Arabia and its fellow Arab states in the Gulf hope Trump will rebalance ties at the expense of their biggest regional rival Tehran.



Washington's traditional allies in the Middle East are concerned, however, over the potential uncertainty of a radical move to go back on the deal with Iran.



The deal is a centerpiece of President Hassan Rouhani's expected re-election bid in May, and experts say Tehran is unlikely to be willing to make any concessions to Trump.



Given the potential for uncertainty, many experts expect the deal to survive, despite Trump's rhetoric.

