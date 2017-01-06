Egypt frees 2011 revolution figure Ahmed Maher on probation

Egypt has released political activist Ahmed Maher, a leading figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled the government, after he completed his jail term, his lawyer and a security source said Thursday. Maher was a founder and spokesman of the April 6 youth movement, one of the main groups that campaigned for more freedom under longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.



Its co-founder Mohammad Adel and activist Ahmed Douma were handed three-year sentences along with Maher in December 2013 after they were accused of organizing an unauthorized protest. All three defendants were leading dissidents under Mubarak and rose to prominence during and after the uprising.

...