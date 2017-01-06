Police question Netanyahu again over graft suspicion

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday for the second time over allegations that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters, pressing ahead with a probe that has threatened to challenge his entrenched leadership even as he has adamantly denied wrongdoing. Israeli media said investigators arrived at Netanyahu's official residence in occupied Jerusalem Thursday in a probe that, according to local media, allegedly involves high-profile figures in international business and Hollywood.



Israeli Channel 2 TV has said that Netanyahu is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.



After eight years in office, in addition to an earlier term in the 1990s, Netanyahu has garnered a reputation as a cognac-swilling, cigar-puffing socialite who is as comfortable rubbing shoulders with international celebrities as he is making deals in Parliament.

...