U.S. imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son

The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on a son of Sept. 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, saying the younger bin Laden poses a risk to U.S. national security.



Hamza bin Laden was officially named an Al-Qaeda member in 2014 by his father's successor, Ayman al-Zawahri. The State Department says the younger Laden – in a 2015 audio message – called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals.



A month after the plan was suggested, bin Laden senior was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan, and it is not now clear whether Hamza is still in Iran.



The U.S. Treasury sanctions list estimates Hamza was born in 1989 in Jeddah.

