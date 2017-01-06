Iraq moves against Daesh near Syria border

Iraqi forces launched an offensive against Daesh (ISIS) near the Syrian border Thursday, piling further pressure on the militants' "caliphate".



"A military operation has begun in the western areas of Anbar [province] to liberate them from Daesh," said Lt. Gen. Qassem Mohammedi, head of Jazeera Operations Command.



He said the operation was led by the army's 7th division, police, and fighters from local tribes that have opposed the militants, with aerial backing from the coalition.



According to a top commander in the Counter-Terrorism Service that has spearheaded the battle in Mosul, Iraqi forces have now retaken about two thirds of the city's eastern half.

...