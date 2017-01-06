Car bomb kills at least 10 in Assad stronghold

A large explosion rocked a Syrian government-held coastal town Thursday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens – an attack that was a stark reminder of the prevailing insecurity in the war-torn country despite a nearly week-old cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey.



It was the first such large-scale bombing since the cease-fire was agreed on last week, to prepare the way for peace talks between Assad's government and opposition in Kazakhstan later this month.



Videos from the scene of the blast, which state media said was a car bomb, show extensive damage to shops lining a commercial street near the town's municipal stadium.



Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, are not part of the broad truce that the Syrian government and the opposition agreed on last week.



Both the government and the rebels have accused the other side of violating the truce.



In comments published Wednesday, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham called the cease-fire "humiliating" and said that those who agreed to it made a "big mistake".

