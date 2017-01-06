New Turkey attack kills two in Izmir

A car bombing blamed on Kurdish militants rocked the Turkish city of Izmir Thursday, killing at least two people and triggering a deadly shootout, as authorities pursued the fugitive killer behind the New Year's attack in Istanbul. Just four days after the nightclub carnage, suspected militants clashed with police and detonated a car bomb in Turkey's third-largest metropolis after their vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint, killing a police officer and a court employee, reportedly a bailiff, officials said.



Izmir Gov. Erol Ayyildiz said initial evidence suggested the PKK – that has fought an insurgency for over three decades – was behind the attack.



Special forces detained several people of Uighur origin suspected of links with the Istanbul attack on the outskirts of the city Thursday, Anadolu said.



The latest attack comes after Turkey suffered a bloody year in 2016 when multiple bombings blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh extremists killed hundreds of people.

...