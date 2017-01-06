US House votes to repudiate anti-Israel UN resolution

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to condemn a U.N. resolution reprimanding Israel over its settlement activity, blasting last month's move by the international body as "an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace".



Incensed U.S. lawmakers -- and President-elect Donald Trump -- have assailed Barack Obama's outgoing administration for abstaining in the December 23 vote instead of vetoing the U.N. resolution, essentially clearing the way for its passage.



White House aides have said that while Obama is a firm supporter of Israel, he felt that after eight years he had simply run out of ways to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel building on Palestinian land is sabotaging hopes for peace.



Cruz said he will propose legislation designed to cut U.S. funding to the United Nations unless the anti-Israel resolution is repealed or made more balanced.

...