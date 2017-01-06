Iraqi forces advance against ISIS in Mosul night raid: spokesman

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with ISIS militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi forces press gains against ISIS in eastern Mosul
Yazidi woman escapes ISIS in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance
Iraqi forces face fierce ISIS combat in south Mosul
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iraqi forces press gains against ISIS in eastern Mosul
Yazidi woman escapes ISIS in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance
Iraqi forces face fierce ISIS combat in south Mosul
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE