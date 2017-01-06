Hero's farewell for slain Turkish policeman after Izmir bomb

The policeman killed after a car bomb hit the Turkish city of Izmir was given a hero's farewell Friday after the prime minister said his actions had prevented an even "greater disaster".



Fethi Sekin and a court worker named as Musa Can were killed after the bomb exploded outside a courthouse in the Aegean city of Izmir in an attack blamed on Kurdish militants.



Bozdag vowed the attack would never damage Turkey's fight against terror less than a week after a gunman stormed an Istanbul elite nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing 39 people.



Bozdag later told reporters 18 people had been detained in connection with the blast and the identity of the "terrorists" established, whom he said had planned to wreak havoc inside the court.

...