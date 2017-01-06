Slain policeman hailed for 'thwarting new Turkey bloodbath'

Turkey gave a hero's farewell Friday to a policeman who prevented a massacre during the country's latest attack, as reports suggested the Istanbul nightclub gunman may still be in the city.



Turkey was shaken just 75 minutes into the New Year by the gun attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including 27 foreigners.



A policeman and a court worker were killed, as well as two attackers.



Whereas Islamic State (IS) jihadists had claimed the Istanbul night club attack -- the group's first ever claim of a major attack in Turkey -- the government blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the Izmir bloodshed.



Turkish officials led by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim hailed the heroism of slain Izmir policeman Fethi Sekin who prevented even greater loss of life by stopping the car and then seeking to chase down the militants.



It is well west of the PKK's main theater in southeastern Turkey.



Some forty people have been detained, including in Istanbul and Izmir, over the nightclub attack.

