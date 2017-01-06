Eastern Christians celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem

A few thousand people, including the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, attended the celebrations in the occupied West Bank at the Church of the Nativity – built on the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.



The celebrations for Western Christmas two weeks before were larger in scale with many more pilgrims, but the majority of Palestinian Christians come from churches that celebrate on Jan. 7 .



The day is due to conclude with thousands packed into the church for midnight mass, before Christmas celebrations on Saturday.

...