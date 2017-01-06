Netanyahu welcomes US House vote on settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives' condemnation of a U.N. reprimand of Israel's settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.



In a rare and telling gesture, the United States did not use its veto and instead abstained, enabling the adoption of the first U.N. resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.



Incensed U.S. lawmakers – and President-elect Donald Trump – have assailed Barack Obama's outgoing administration for abstaining in the Dec. 23 vote, essentially clearing the way for its passage.

...