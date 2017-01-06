Fearful Egypt Copts mark Christmas after church bombing

It is Christmas Eve for Egypt's Copts but Marie Labib is not in a festive mood, with dark thoughts haunting her weeks after a church bombing killed 28 members of her community.



Copts, who make up about one tenth of Egypt's population of more than 92 million and who celebrate Christmas on Saturday, have long complained of discrimination.



The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the December 11 suicide bombing that killed 28 worshipers during Sunday mass in Cairo, the latest bout of bloodshed in the Muslim-majority country.



The church bombing as well as the murder on Monday in second city Alexandria of a Coptic wine merchant, whose throat was slit by a man for apparently religious motives, has compounded fears among Copts.



The December 11 attack was the second church bombing targeting Egypt's Copts since 2011, when 21 worshippers attending New Year's Eve mass in Alexandria were killed.

