Abbas urges Trump to drop embassy move pledge

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas Friday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that moving the American embassy to Jerusalem would be crossing a "red line" and could jeopardize peace prospects.



Trump has said he plans to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a controversial move bitterly opposed by Palestinians as a unilateral action while the status of the city remains contested.



The United States and most U.N. member states do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

...