Syrian rebel official denies report of cease-fire near Damascus

Rebel fighters from the Jaish al-Fatah (or Army of Conquest) brigades sit in the back of a truck as they take part in a major assault on Syrian government forces West of Aleppo city on Oct. 28, 2016. / AFP / Omar haj kadour
Temporary truce reached in area near Damascus: Hezbollah-run media
UN slams 'war crime' as millions in Damascus without water
Car bomb kills at least 10 in Assad stronghold
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Temporary truce reached in area near Damascus: Hezbollah-run media
UN slams 'war crime' as millions in Damascus without water
Car bomb kills at least 10 in Assad stronghold
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE