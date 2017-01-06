Tunisia state employee held for security leaks: police

Summary
Tunisian authorities have arrested a state employee accused of passing information about security operations to extremist groups, a police spokesman said Friday.
Since its 2011 uprising, Tunisia has faced repeated attacks that have killed more than 100 soldiers and policemen, as well dozens of civilians and foreign tourists, according to official figures.
A government spokesman last month said around 800 extremists who returned to Tunisia have so far been jailed or placed under surveillance.
