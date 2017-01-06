Russia role in Syria undiminished despite latest withdrawal

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to cast himself as a peacemaker in Syria, after his military proved to be the difference in the battle for Aleppo.



Russia was already running operations at full tilt from its air and naval bases on Syria's coast. Now, Russia is withdrawing the Kuznetsov and its largest frigate operating in support.



WHAT WILL BE RUSSIA'S FURTHER INVOLVEMENT IN SYRIA?



Russia's military presence in Syria will continue to be strong for the visible future.



Progress has been steady but slow; Russia's intervention has not proven decisive to these battles.



Syria is Russia's foothold in the Middle East, providing its only military bases outside the former Soviet Union.



Russia has long tried to position itself as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Moscow-based analyst Vyacheslav Matuzov said he believes Russia ultimately will boost its presence in Syria.

...