Iraqi forces close in on Tigris river in Mosul: military spokesman

Iraqi forces closed in on the river that runs through central Mosul on Saturday in advances against ISIS that have gathered pace thanks to new tactics and better coordination, a counterterrorism spokesman said.



Counter-terrorism service (CTS) forces were the closest they had been to the Tigris inside Mosul and closing in on a strategic bridge, the spokesman said.



A separate military statement said Iraqi federal police had recaptured a hospital complex in Wahda in southeastern Mosul, a significant turnaround after army units were forced to withdraw from the site last month.



The CTS and federal police are part of a 100,000-strong Iraqi force made up of the military, Kurdish fighters and Shiite militias, backed by U.S.-led air power.

