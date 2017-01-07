Turkey parliament to debate expanding Erdogan powers

Turkey's parliament will next week start a fortnight of debates on a controversial new constitution aimed at expanding the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media said Saturday.



The new constitution, which will replace the basic law drawn up in the wake of Turkey's 1980 military coup, seeks to set up for the first time a formal presidential system for ruling the country.



Once voted by parliament, a referendum should take place within 60 days, indicating a date in late March or early April.



The draft law says the president would be elected for a five-year term and serve for a maximum of two mandates.

...