Palestinians bury alleged assailants killed in attacks

Around 1,500 mourners attended the funerals Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron of two alleged Palestinian assailants killed by Israeli troops last year.



Since October 2015, 246 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count.



Israel is still withholding the remains of seven Palestinians, three from Hebron which is a frequent hotspot.



Israel said last week that it would not release the bodies of Hamas militants killed during attacks on Israelis but would instead bury them itself.

