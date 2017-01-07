Erdogan, UK PM say Geneva talks 'real opportunity' for Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May Saturday agreed that key talks on Cyprus next week in Geneva were a "real opportunity" for a fair and lasting solution to the division of the island.



Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades of the internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus are due to meet in the Swiss city for talks from Monday in a bid to give new momentum to the process.



Akinci, born in Limassol which is now in the Greek Cypriot south, has said a referendum on reunifying the island could be held in the summer if the talks went to plan.



It was overwhelmingly approved by Turkish Cypriots but also overwhelmingly rejected by the Greek Cypriots.

