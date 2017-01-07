Suspects arrested in Tunisia not linked to Berlin attack

The nephew of the prime suspect in last month's Berlin market attack and three others arrested in Tunisia were not linked to the carnage, a prosecution spokesman said Saturday.



Days after the December 19 attack, Tunisia's interior ministry announced the arrest of the nephew of Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin attacker, and two others.



The interior ministry said on December 24 that the suspects were arrested for links to Amri but that there was no direct link between them and the attack on a central Berlin Christmas market.



Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers in attack that left 12 people dead.

...