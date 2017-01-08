Netanyahu tried to negotiate a good press in return for benefits: media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under police investigation for suspected corruption, was caught on tape negotiating mutual benefits with an arch-foe, the owner of one of Israel's largest- selling newspapers, Israeli media reported Sunday.



Netanyahu last week was twice questioned by police in two different cases.



That Netanyahu and Mozes would have a dialogue was greeted with close to astonishment by the Israeli media.



On Sunday, Netanyahu again pointed the finger at the media and said he was being personally hounded.



Israeli media have reported that in the first case, police questioned Netanyahu about receiving gifts from Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan over the past few years.



Netanyahu, 67, will become Israel's longest-serving leader if he stays in office until the end of next year.

