Airstrikes resume on rebel-held Damascus water-source valley

Airstrikes resumed Sunday in a rebel-held valley near Damascus containing the Syrian capital's main water supply, a day after insurgents and the government failed to agree a plan to repair the springs knocked out of service two weeks ago.



The government and allied fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched an offensive two weeks ago to take back Wadi Barada, a mountainous valley overlooked by pro-government military positions where springs provided water to four million people in the capital.



The government says it wants to enter the rugged valley to permanently secure water supply to the capital. Rebels and local activists say pro-government forces are using the water issue to score a political victory weeks after the fall of Aleppo city, using siege and bombardment to force fighters into agreeing to leave.

...