Syria's Assad 'optimistic' on new peace talks: French MP

Syria's President Bashar Assad told visiting French lawmakers Sunday that he was "optimistic" about new peace talks planned for later this month, a member of the delegation told AFP.



Lawmaker Thierry Mariani said the Syrian president also declared himself willing to negotiate with nearly 100 rebel groups fighting against his government, excluding extremist organisations.



Assad received the three French lawmakers in the capital Damascus Sunday, a day after the delegation visited second city Aleppo, recently recaptured by the government.

...