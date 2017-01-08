68 killed in battles near Yemen's strategic strait

At least 68 fighters have been killed in two days of fierce battles between Yemeni forces and Shiite Houthi rebels near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, military officials said Sunday.



Government forces launched Saturday an assault to recapture the coastal Dhubab district, just 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Bab al-Mandab which links the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.



The Yemeni conflict has killed more than 7,000 people since the coalition's military intervention began in March 2015, according to the United Nations.

