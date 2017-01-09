Iraqi special forces reach Tigris in Mosul

Iraqi special forces battling Daesh (ISIS) reached the eastern bank of the Tigris River in Mosul Sunday for the first time in a three-month, U.S-backed offensive to capture the city from the militants, who still control its entire western half.



It was the first time Iraqi forces in the city itself have reached the river, which bisects Mosul, since the offensive to drive out Daesh was launched in October.



Iraqi forces already control the Tigris to Mosul's south.



The CTS has spearheaded advances inside Mosul and is part of a 100,000-strong force backed by U.S. air power of Iraqi troops, Kurdish fighters and Shiite militias fighting the militants.

...