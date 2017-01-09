Strikes resume on Damascus water-source valley

Airstrikes resumed Sunday in a rebel-held valley near Damascus containing the capital's main water supply, a day after insurgents and the regime failed to agree a plan to repair the springs knocked out of service two weeks ago.



The government and allied fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched an offensive two weeks ago to take back Wadi Barada, a mountainous valley overlooked by pro-government military positions where springs provided water to 4 million people in the capital.



Rebels and local activists say pro-government forces are using the water issue to score a political victory weeks after the fall of Aleppo, using siege and bombardment to force fighters into agreeing to leave.



A military media unit run by Hezbollah said Sunday it was suspending a cease-fire in the Wadi Barada area because rebels were disrupting negotiations and had opened fire on repair teams.



The Wadi Barada media office denied the militia fighters were present in the valley.

...