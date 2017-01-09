Truck-ramming attack kills four Israeli soldiers

A Palestinian rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in occupied Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and wounding 17 others, authorities said.



It was the deadliest Palestinian attack in Jerusalem in months and targeted officer cadets as they disembarked from a bus that brought them to the Armon Hanatziv promenade.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



The military said three cadets and an officer were killed, and 17 others were wounded.



A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, has largely slowed but not stopped completely since it began in October 2015, with 37 Israelis and two visiting Americans having been killed in these attacks.

...