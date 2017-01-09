Assad says ready to discuss everything, vows to take back all Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad said his government is ready to negotiate on "everything" in proposed peace talks in Kazakhstan but said it was not yet clear who would represent the opposition and no date had been set.



Assad also said a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia, his most powerful ally, ahead of the talks was being violated and the army's role was to recapture an area near Damascus where insurgents control the main water supply for the capital.



He made the remarks in comments to French media that were published by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

...