New snowfalls close Bosphorus, cancel Istanbul flights

Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralyzed traffic for a third straight day Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and hundreds of flights cancelled again.



In the worst snowfall since 2015, hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the last three days, stranding thousands of international passengers in Istanbul.



Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that only 171 flights had operated Sunday and over 600 flights had been cancelled, prompting angry complaints from stranded travelers.

...